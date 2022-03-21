Goldman Sachs chief operating officer earns $33M in 2021

  • Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Chief Operating Officer John Waldron earned a total compensation of $33M in 2021, up from $18.5M in 2020, according to the bank's proxy statement Friday.
  • Waldron's annual pay consisted of $1.85M in salary, $12.46M in variable cash and $18.69M in restricted stock units. In 2020, his pay was reduced to $18.5M from $25.5M due to clawbacks related to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal.
  • This compares with CEO David Solomon's total comp of $35M last year, up from $17.5M in 2020.
  • At the beginning of Aug. 2021, Goldman Sachs also raised junior bankers' base salary.
