Goldman Sachs chief operating officer earns $33M in 2021
Mar. 21, 2022 2:39 PM ETThe Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Chief Operating Officer John Waldron earned a total compensation of $33M in 2021, up from $18.5M in 2020, according to the bank's proxy statement Friday.
- Waldron's annual pay consisted of $1.85M in salary, $12.46M in variable cash and $18.69M in restricted stock units. In 2020, his pay was reduced to $18.5M from $25.5M due to clawbacks related to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal.
- This compares with CEO David Solomon's total comp of $35M last year, up from $17.5M in 2020.
- At the beginning of Aug. 2021, Goldman Sachs also raised junior bankers' base salary.