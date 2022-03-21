Triller to acquire Pillow Fighting Championship, terms undisclosed

  • Triller is acquiring family-friendly company in combat sports, Pillow Fight Championship (FightPFC), for an undisclosed amount.
  • Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The Triller and FightPFC deal joined the recently announced acquisition of BKFC and the creation of Triller's Triad and the Triller's acquisition of FITE last year.
  • Triller Fight Club and FightPFC will focus on delivering the best experiences for creators, athletes, influencers, and brands.
  • Triller Fight Club has sold over 3M pay-per-view after being launched for less than two years ago, one of the top-selling and fastest-growing subscriber bases in combat sports and entertainment platforms.
  • In December 2021, Triller announced to go public on Nasaq via merger agreement with SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) which would result in the combined company being named TrillerVerz Corp.
