Triller to acquire Pillow Fighting Championship, terms undisclosed
Mar. 21, 2022 2:41 PM ETSeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Triller is acquiring family-friendly company in combat sports, Pillow Fight Championship (FightPFC), for an undisclosed amount.
- Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The Triller and FightPFC deal joined the recently announced acquisition of BKFC and the creation of Triller's Triad and the Triller's acquisition of FITE last year.
- Triller Fight Club and FightPFC will focus on delivering the best experiences for creators, athletes, influencers, and brands.
- Triller Fight Club has sold over 3M pay-per-view after being launched for less than two years ago, one of the top-selling and fastest-growing subscriber bases in combat sports and entertainment platforms.
- In December 2021, Triller announced to go public on Nasaq via merger agreement with SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) which would result in the combined company being named TrillerVerz Corp.