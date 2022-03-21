The Biden Administration said on Monday that based on evolving intelligence, the Russian government is exploring a number of options for potential cyberattacks, reiterating its previous stance.

"From day one, my Administration has worked to strengthen our national cyber defenses, mandating extensive cybersecurity measures for the Federal Government and those critical infrastructure sectors where we have authority to do so, and creating innovative public-private partnerships and initiatives to enhance cybersecurity across all our critical infrastructure," Biden said in a statement.

The President added that his Administration will use all of its tools to "deter, disrupt" and if necessary, respond to these potential attacks.

Biden also called on the private sector to help owners of critical infrastructure and "lock their digital doors."

The statement did not mention any companies by name, but several analysts have highlighted the sector's potential based on potential cyberattacks following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Biden added that the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is working with organizations across different infrastructures to share information and offer guidance on how to protect their systems and networks.

Last week, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said the next months and years ahead would be "a golden age for the cybersecurity sector," noting Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW), Zscaler (ZS), CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD), SentinelOne (S), CyberArk (CYBR) and Tenable (TENB) were leading the efforts.