Russian court backs Facebook/Instagram ban, permits WhatsApp

Mar. 21, 2022

Facebook Covers Sign At Menlo Park Headquarters

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Russia continues to litigate a battle against Meta Platforms (FB -3.3%), with a court backing up an existing ban of Facebook and Instagram based on a new law against "extremist activity."
  • Meta is prohibited from opening branches in Russia and from doing business there, according to state media outlet TASS.
  • That court decision came in spite of arguments from Meta attorneys that the company wasn't engaged in extremism or "Russophobia," and that Russia didn't have judicial oversight over a foreign company.
  • The ban doesn't extend to Meta's WhatsApp, however, and Russian users will continue to be allowed to use that application.
  • WhatsApp is one of Russia's most popular apps, used by up to 65% of the country's Internet users - some 67 million, vs. only about 7.5 million Facebook users, according to eMarketer/Insider Intelligence.
  • Meta had angered Russia by easing its hate-speech policies to allow calls for violence against Russian soldiers, before clarifying the guidance to restrict calls for assassination of leadership.
