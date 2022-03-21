The clinical-stage gene-editing firm Graphite Bio (GRPH -16.7%) has recorded the biggest intraday loss in more than a month to reach a new post-IPO low after the company pushed back a major data readout for its sickle cell disease candidate, GPH101.

Announcing its fourth-quarter financials for 2021, Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) said that the early proof-of-concept data from the Phase 1/2 CEDAR clinical trial for GPH101 in sickle cell disease are now expected in 2023. The dosing of the first patient is anticipated to begin in the first half of this year. Last November, Graphite Bio (GRPH) expected the data readout by the end of 2022.

The company indicated a prioritization of its R&D efforts to maximize the potential of its gene-editing platform targeted at what it called a significant impact on patient outcomes.

“With our updated pipeline priorities, our programs now even more closely align with our goal of transforming the gene therapy treatment paradigm – from how we develop and manufacture these individualized therapies to how we deliver them to patients,” Chief Executive Josh Lehrer said.

Graphite Bio (GRPH) also reported $377.0M in cash and cash equivalents as of 2021 end, compared to $19.8M a year ago.

Read: Alethia Young, former biotech analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald, is set to take over as the Chief Executive of the company from April.