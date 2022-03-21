Uranium outlook improves - UK plans to increase nuclear to 25% of energy mix

Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised nuclear energy industry leaders he would help cut through bureaucratic red tape to finance and build nuclear power in the UK. The goal would be to return nuclear power to 25% of the energy mix, according to Reuters sources. A near doubling of market share from current levels.

In separate news, the Alaska State Legislature introduced a bill to streamline the State's approval process for small nuclear reactors. Environmental Conservation director Christina Carpenter said the bill would exempt microreactors from multi-agency studies and legislative approval.

The updates come only weeks after a proposal to include nuclear energy in the EU's "sustainable energy taxonomy." A step that would allow for favorable funding and policy treatment for nuclear energy investments across the continent.

As the medium-term uranium demand picture becomes more clear, supply headwinds continue to build. Russia's Rosatom is the largest utility-grade uranium enrichment business in the world However, pending legislation could prohibit Rosatom supply from entering the US. This following political upheaval in Kazakhstan, the world's largest producer of uranium, earlier in the year.

The notoriously opaque uranium market faces another challenge. The emergence of the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (OTCPK:SRUUF) has taken record spot volume off the market. Just last week, macro-focused hedge fund Caxton announced the purchase of ~2.5% of global annual uranium supply through the Sprott trust. Cameco's (CCJ) most recent earnings call marked an "inflection point" in the contracting cycle (URA), whereby utilities began moving towards term contracts at higher prices, given an inability to rely on the spot market.