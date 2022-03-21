Hudson's Bay likely front runner for Kohl's - NY Post report
- Hudson's Bay, the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue, is the likely front-runner in the bidding war for department store chain Kohl's Corp (NYSE:KSS).
- Kohl's (KSS) is expected to make a decision at its May 11 annual meeting, the NY Post reported, citing a source familiar.
- The report comes after Kohl's earlier said it has received "multiple" preliminary indications of interest, which were all non-binding and without committed financing.
- The department store operator authorized Goldman Sachs to coordinate with select bidders who have submitted indications of interest to assist with further due diligence so that they have the opportunity to refine and improve their proposals and include committed financing and binding documentation.
- Last week the WSJ reported that Sycamore and Hudson's Bay planned to offer in the high $60s for Kohl's. Leonard Green was also expected to submit a bid for Kohl's, according to a NY Post report. The offers were said to be between $67 and $69.