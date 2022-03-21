Teva settles with Rhode Island for opioid-related claims
- The U.S. unit of the Israel-based generic drugmaker, Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA), and its affiliates have reached an agreement with the Attorney General of Rhode Island to settle claims over the allegations of its role in the opioid crisis.
- Per the terms, Teva (TEVA) is set to pay Rhode Island $21 million over 13-years. In addition, for a 10-year-period, the company will provide generic Narcan (naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray) and buprenorphine naloxone (sublingual tablets) valued at $78.5 million in total.
- Buprenorphine naloxone is the main therapy used to treat opioid addiction, and naloxone can reverse the effects of opioid overdose.
- The deal also includes additional expenses from a trial that was scheduled to begin on March 16, Teva (TEVA) said. The company is in talks for a nationwide settlement.
Last month, Reuters reported that Teva (TEVA) plans to spend as much as $3.6 billion in cash and therapeutics to settle opioid-related liabilities in the U.S.