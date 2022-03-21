London Stock Exchange Group (OTCPK:LDNXF -1.6%) (OTCPK:LNSTY -1.3%), also called LSEG, has agreed to sell BETA, Maxit, and Digital Investor (collectively referred to as BETA+) to affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group and Motive Partners for $1.1B in cash, a move that will help LSEG reduce its debt.

The sale, along with the London Stock Exchange's (OTCPK:LDNXF) cash generation, will de-lever the Group towards the middle of its target leverage range, the company said. In addition, Clearlake and Motive Partners are forming a long-term strategic partnership with LSEG, in which LSEG will provide content, data, and tools to BETA+ and the sponsors' other portfolio companies.

LSEG expects to return a significant portion of the net proceeds to shareholders through stock repurchases, while it continues to support organic and inorganic growth opportunities and maintains its leverage ratio within the 1-2x target range.

"The divestment of BETA+ will focus LSEG’s Wealth business on meeting our customers’ needs in high growth areas. This includes the provision of data, analytics and workflow tools where we have deep capabilities and where LSEG is driving innovation," Andrea Remyn Stone, group head of Data & Analytics at LSEG, said.

The companies expect the transaction to close in H2 2022; any buyback is likely to start in Q3.

BETA+ provides back-office processing solutions to the wealth management industry, including securities and tax reporting. In 2021, the businesses had revenue of ~$300M, primarily linked to U.S. market.

