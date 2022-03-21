Luminar to acquire high-performance laser maker Freedom Photonics

  • Luminar (NASDAQ:LAZR) will acquire high-performance laser manufacturer Freedom Photonics in an all-stock deal.
  • This transaction follows a multi-year collaboration and brings fundamental next-generation chip-scale laser technology, IP, and production expertise in-house for LAZR's lidar systems.
  • LAZR is vertically integrating across core lidar components that will enable low costs, supply chain security and improved performance.
  • The deal will not have a material impact on LAZR's cash position or share count.
  • The Freedom Photonics executive team will continue to lead and expand the business upon close of the transaction, which is expected in Q2.
  • "Bringing Freedom Photonics into Luminar enables a new level of economies of scale, deepens our competitive moat and strengthens our future technology roadmap," said LAZR co-founder and CTO Jason Eichenholz.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.