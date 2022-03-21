Luminar to acquire high-performance laser maker Freedom Photonics
Mar. 21, 2022
- Luminar (NASDAQ:LAZR) will acquire high-performance laser manufacturer Freedom Photonics in an all-stock deal.
- This transaction follows a multi-year collaboration and brings fundamental next-generation chip-scale laser technology, IP, and production expertise in-house for LAZR's lidar systems.
- LAZR is vertically integrating across core lidar components that will enable low costs, supply chain security and improved performance.
- The deal will not have a material impact on LAZR's cash position or share count.
- The Freedom Photonics executive team will continue to lead and expand the business upon close of the transaction, which is expected in Q2.
- "Bringing Freedom Photonics into Luminar enables a new level of economies of scale, deepens our competitive moat and strengthens our future technology roadmap," said LAZR co-founder and CTO Jason Eichenholz.