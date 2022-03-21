Applied Genetic Technologies proposes stock offering to fund clinical programs; slides 18%
Mar. 21, 2022 4:10 PM ETApplied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) said it has started a public offering of its common stock that will see underwriters' overallotment option to purchase up to an additional 15% of shares offered.
- Size, price and other terms of the offering not yet determined.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds to fund its ongoing Skyline and Vista clinical trials in its X-linked retinitis pigmentosa program and its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trials in its Achromatopsia program, its preclinical development programs and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
- Stock is down 18% in after-hours trading.