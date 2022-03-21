SLR Investment, SLR Senior Investment stockholders approve merger

Mar. 21, 2022

  • The stockholders of both SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) and SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) approved the proposals related to their announced merger at meeting held on March 21.
  • ~95% of voting SUNS stockholders and ~98% of voting SLRC stockholders supported the transaction, which is now expected to close on or about April 1, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
  • The two firms announced in December their plan to merge as a way to increase their diversification through a larger portfolio with more individual borrowers.
