SLR Investment, SLR Senior Investment stockholders approve merger
Mar. 21, 2022 4:11 PM ETSLR Senior Investment Corp. (SUNS), SLRCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The stockholders of both SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) and SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) approved the proposals related to their announced merger at meeting held on March 21.
- ~95% of voting SUNS stockholders and ~98% of voting SLRC stockholders supported the transaction, which is now expected to close on or about April 1, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
- The two firms announced in December their plan to merge as a way to increase their diversification through a larger portfolio with more individual borrowers.