Nike GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $0.15, revenue of $10.87B beats by $260M
Mar. 21, 2022
- Nike press release (NYSE:NKE): FQ3 GAAP EPS of $0.87 beats by $0.15.
- Revenue of $10.87B (+4.9% Y/Y) beats by $260M.
- Shares +4.45%.
- NIKE Direct sales were $4.6 billion, up 15 percent on a reported basis and up 17 percent on a currency-neutral basis.
- NIKE Brand Digital sales increased 19 percent, or 22 percent on a currency-neutral basis, led by 33 percent growth in North America.
- Gross margin increased 100 basis points to 46.6 percent.
- Inventories for NIKE, Inc. were $7.7 billion, up 15 percent compared to the prior year period.
- Cash and equivalents and short-term investments were $13.5 billion, up approximately $939 million from last year, driven by strong free cash flow, partially offset by share repurchases and cash dividends.
- Dividends of $484 million, up 12 percent from the prior year.
- Share repurchases of $1.2 billion for the quarter, reflecting 8.1 million shares retired as part of the four-year, $15 billion program approved by the Board of Directors in June 2018.