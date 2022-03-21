Zeta Global to acquire newsletter platform ArcaMax

  • Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) will acquire ArcaMax, which will include a large permissioned data set derived from millions of subscribers.
  • ZETA will leverage the newsletter platform's permissioned data to strengthen the Data Cloud's foundational identity graph and accelerate the development of ZETA's permissioned data ecosystem.
  • The acquisition will extend capabilities within the Zeta Marketing Platform, expanding premium touchpoints through ArcaMax's technology and newsletter enhancements.
  • The acquisition enhances ZETA's ability to deliver on its Zeta 2025 plan, in which it looks to reach in excess of $1B in revenue with over 20% EBITDA growth.
  • AcraMax is not expected to have a material impact to ZETA's Q1 results.
  • "... we anticipate ArcaMax to be additive to our technology and data footprint, and accretive to our top and bottom lines," said ZETA CEO David Steinberg.
