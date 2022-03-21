Zeta Global to acquire newsletter platform ArcaMax
Mar. 21, 2022 4:19 PM ETZeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) will acquire ArcaMax, which will include a large permissioned data set derived from millions of subscribers.
- ZETA will leverage the newsletter platform's permissioned data to strengthen the Data Cloud's foundational identity graph and accelerate the development of ZETA's permissioned data ecosystem.
- The acquisition will extend capabilities within the Zeta Marketing Platform, expanding premium touchpoints through ArcaMax's technology and newsletter enhancements.
- The acquisition enhances ZETA's ability to deliver on its Zeta 2025 plan, in which it looks to reach in excess of $1B in revenue with over 20% EBITDA growth.
- AcraMax is not expected to have a material impact to ZETA's Q1 results.
- "... we anticipate ArcaMax to be additive to our technology and data footprint, and accretive to our top and bottom lines," said ZETA CEO David Steinberg.