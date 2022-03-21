PFSweb gets Nasdaq notice on late filing of annual report
- PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) received a notice from Nasdaq on Mar. 18, notifying that it is not in compliance with the periodic filing requirements for continued listing.
- PFSW's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31 was not filed with the SEC by due date of Mar. 16.
- Nasdaq has provided PFSW 60 calendar days, until May 17, to submit a plan to regain compliance.
- PFSW expects to submit the compliance plan by May 16.
- The company targets filing the 2021 10-K in late Apr. or early May and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended Mar. 31 by mid-June 2022.