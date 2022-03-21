Nike gains after margins expand despite supply chain, inflation headwinds

Nike (NYSE:NKE) jumped after reporting FQ3 results ahead of the consensus marks of analysts.

A drop in revenue in Greater China (-5%) was more than offset by gains in Asia Pacific & Latin America (+11%), North America (+9%) and Europe, Middle East, & Africa (+7%). Footwear sales were up 2% to $6.51B, while apparel sales rose 9% to $2.97B. Nike Direct sales rose 15% during the quarter to $4.6B and were up 17% on a currency-neutral basis.

Gross margin came in at 46.6% of sales vs. 46.5% consensus and 45.6% a year ago. Margin expansion in the Nike Direct business driven by lower markdowns, changes in foreign currency exchange rates and a higher mix of full-price sales were partially offset by lower full-price product margins largely due to increased freight and logistics costs.

Net income fell 4% year-over-year to $1.4B.

Nike (NKE) ended the quarter with inventory up 15% Y/Y to $7.7B, driven by elevated in-transit inventories due to extended lead times from ongoing supply chain disruptions, partially offset by strong consumer demand during the quarter.

Shares of Nike (NKE) rose 4.69% in after-hours trading to $136.29 vs. the 52-week trading range of $116.75 to $179.10. The stock was tracking toward its worst quarter since 2008 before the earnings release.

