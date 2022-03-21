AnaptysBio names interim CEO as Hamza Suria steps down
Mar. 21, 2022 4:29 PM ETAnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) said it has appointed Daniel Faga as its interim President and CEO, effective immediately.
- The transition comes as Hamza Suria stepped down from his role as AnaptysBio's President and CEO and as a board director. He has served for over 10 years as the company's CEO.
- However, AnaptysBio told Suria will continue in advisory capacity.
- Faga has been a member of AnaptysBio’s board of directors since Dec. 2021. He brings in over 20 years of experience in the life sciences industry and most recently has served as chief operating officer of Mirati Therapeutics.
- "Looking ahead, I am confident in the future of imsidolimab and our pipeline of innovative antibody-based therapies and pleased to help lead AnaptysBio into this next chapter. We look forward to evaluating further clinical data across all three of our clinical stage programs throughout 2022," said Faga.