AG Mortgage investment Trust nominates former JPMorgan executive to board
Mar. 21, 2022 4:30 PM ETAG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT)JPMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) has nominated Matthew Jozoff to its board to stand for election at the mortgage REIT's annual meeting on May 2, 2022.
- Jozoff served as managing director and co-head of fixed income, currencies, commodities and Index Research at J.P. Morgan & Co. (JPM) until 2021. He is currently managing director at Radkl, a quantitative trading firm for digital assets and cryptocurrencies.
- Joseph LaManna, who has served on AG Mortgage Investment's board since its initial public offering in 2011 and currently serves as its lead independent director, will not stand for re-election.
- Debra Hess, who joined the board in 2018, will become lead independent director and chair of the nominating and corporate governance committee.
