AG Mortgage investment Trust nominates former JPMorgan executive to board

Mar. 21, 2022 4:30 PM ETAG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT)JPMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

BOARD; Wooden blocks with "BOARD" text of concept and human toys.

Seiya Tabuchi/iStock via Getty Images

  • AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) has nominated Matthew Jozoff to its board to stand for election at the mortgage REIT's annual meeting on May 2, 2022.
  • Jozoff served as managing director and co-head of fixed income, currencies, commodities and Index Research at J.P. Morgan & Co. (JPM) until 2021. He is currently managing director at Radkl, a quantitative trading firm for digital assets and cryptocurrencies.
  • Joseph LaManna, who has served on AG Mortgage Investment's board since its initial public offering in 2011 and currently serves as its lead independent director, will not stand for re-election.
  • Debra Hess, who joined the board in 2018, will become lead independent director and chair of the nominating and corporate governance committee.
  • Last September, hedge fund billionaire Steven Cohen invested in crypto quant trading firm Radkl
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.