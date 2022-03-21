Avita announces changes to BARDA contract to trial RECELL in soft tissue reconstruction
Mar. 21, 2022 4:31 PM ETAVITA Medical, Inc. (RCEL)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Commercial-stage regenerative medicine company, Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL), announced on Monday that the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) amended its current contract with the firm.
- The modification is intended to support the company’s clinical work related to the RECELL System in soft tissue reconstruction. RECELL System is currently indicated in the U.S. for acute thermal burns.
- Avita (RCEL) is currently completing a pivotal study for the RECELL System in soft tissue reconstruction.
- The trial is designed to compare the “conventional autografting to that of widely meshed autografting with the RECELL System on acute non-burn full-thickness skin defects.” Avita (RCEL) expects to report the topline data from the study in late 2022.
- Early this year, the company announced the completion of enrollment in the study.