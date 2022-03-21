America First Multifamily Investors sells apartment complex in Tennessee for $29.4M

  • America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) sold Vantage at Murfreesboro, a 288-unit market rate multifamily property in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, at the direction of the managing member of Vantage at Murfreesboro LLC.
  • ATAX's investment in the property was originated in Sept. 2018 and the company contributed equity totaling ~$12.2M during construction.
  • At closing of the sale, ATAX received net cash of ~$29.4M, inclusive of the return of its contributed equity.
  • ATAX will recognize investment income of ~$658K and gain on sale of ~$16.5M in Q1.
  • The company will also recognize net income of ~$0.20 per beneficial unit certificate and cash available for distribution of ~$0.20 per beneficial unit certificate.
