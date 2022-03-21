America First Multifamily Investors sells apartment complex in Tennessee for $29.4M
Mar. 21, 2022 4:32 PM ETAmerica First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (ATAX)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) sold Vantage at Murfreesboro, a 288-unit market rate multifamily property in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, at the direction of the managing member of Vantage at Murfreesboro LLC.
- ATAX's investment in the property was originated in Sept. 2018 and the company contributed equity totaling ~$12.2M during construction.
- At closing of the sale, ATAX received net cash of ~$29.4M, inclusive of the return of its contributed equity.
- ATAX will recognize investment income of ~$658K and gain on sale of ~$16.5M in Q1.
- The company will also recognize net income of ~$0.20 per beneficial unit certificate and cash available for distribution of ~$0.20 per beneficial unit certificate.