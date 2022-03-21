Banking app Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) surged as much as 25% in afterhours trading Monday, as the startup's Q4 operating revenue and number of new members increased.

Shares of DAVE have since given up a large chunk of those gains, though still elevated by 9.1%.

For 2022, the company sees revenues of $200M-230M, and expects variable profit margin of 44% to 48%. That compares with 2021 revenue of $153.0M and variable profit margin of 53%.

Meanwhile, it added 440K net new members in the fourth quarter, bringing the total to 6M.

Q4 operating revenue of $41.2M jumped from $35.5M in Q4 2020.

Q4 variable profit margin of 48% was unchanged from the same period a year ago.

Q4 operating expenses were $55.8M compared with $45.6M in Q4 2020.

Net loss of $15.2M in Q4 vs. $34.6M in Q4 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was -$12.6M in Q4, down from a loss of $9.1M in Q4 2020.

Q4 working capital of $31.6M declined from $45.2M in Q4 2020.

Conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Earlier, Dave partnered with West Realm Shires Services to expand the cryptocurrency ecosystem.