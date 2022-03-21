Rocket Lab to launch 3 demonstration satellites for E-Space

Mar. 21, 2022 4:39 PM ETRocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) will launch 3 demonstration satellites for E-Space to validate the systems and technology for its satellite system.
  • The satellites are scheduled to fly as part of a rideshare mission on RKLB's Electron launch vehicle from Launch Complex 1 Pad A on New Zealand's Mahia Peninsula expected in Q2.
  • E-Space aims to reduce launch requirements for a full constellation to months instead of years — decreasing the time it takes to scale, replenish or deliver a full system.
  • RKLB stock rose 1.8% postmarket following the announcement.
