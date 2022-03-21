Haemonetics names new CFO
Mar. 21, 2022 4:42 PM ETHaemonetics Corporation (HAE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) announced Monday that James C. D'Arecca has been appointed as its new Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, effective Apr. 11.
- He succeeds William P. Burke, who last year shared his decision to retire as the company's CFO.
- D'Arecca brings in about 30 years of experience in finance leadership. Most recently, he served as CFO of TherapeuticsMD, a women's healthcare company. D'Arecca was Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer at Allergan plc for nearly seven years until its merger with AbbVie, in May 2020.
