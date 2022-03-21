Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:TME) turned 3.2% lower in early premarket trading Monday after its fourth-quarter earnings, where revenues merely met expectations after declining on a falling user base.

Revenues fell 8.7% overall to 7.61 billion yuan (about $1.19 billion).

Music was a highlight, though, with online music service reveues up 4.3%, and subscriptions up 23.5% to 1.95 billion yuan (about $306 million).

The company also says it's pursuing a secondary listing on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, via a direct listing (by way of introduction).

Attributable adjusted net profit was 832 million yuan (about $131 million), down 38% year-over-year.

Key operating metrics showed user declines, but also an increase in those paying for music. Mobile monthly active users in online music fell 1.1% to 615 million, and MAUs for social entertainment fell 21.5% to 175 million.

Paying users for online music, though, jumped 36.1% to 76.2 million. Paying users for social entertainment fell 16.7% to 9 million. Monthly average revenue per paying user fell 9.6% for online music, to 8.5 yuan, but rose 1.7% in online entertainment, to 175.1 yuan.

Conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.