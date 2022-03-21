Merck announces FDA approval of Keytruda for second indication in endometrial cancer
Mar. 21, 2022 4:45 PM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Merck (NYSE:MRK) announced on Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of its anti-PD-1 therapy, Keytruda as a single agent in the treatment of certain patients with advanced endometrial carcinoma.
- The patients whose endometrial carcinoma was found to be microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR), based on an FDA-approved test, whose cancer progressed despite prior systemic therapy in any setting and who are not eligible for surgical or radiation therapy are qualified for the therapy.
- The approval was based on new data from Cohorts D and K of the KEYNOTE-158 trial, Merck (MRK) said.
- Previously, the FDA cleared Keytruda in combination with Lenvima (lenvatinib) for endometrial cancer that is not MSI-H or dMMR.
Last year, the FDA accepted the supplemental Biologics License Application ((sBLA)) for Keytruda, setting March 28 as the target action date for its decision.