International Game Technology unit inks 6-year pact with Singapore lottery operator
Mar. 21, 2022 4:48 PM ETInternational Game Technology PLC (IGT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) said its subsidiary IGT Global Services signed a 6-year contract with Singapore Pools to provide IGT's central lottery system Aurora and its related technologies.
- Aurora was built to drive lottery innovation and profitability, and will offer reliability for Singapore Pools' high volume of transactions.
- Along with the new central system, IGT will deploy Aurora Navigator, Data Connector and Aurora Anywhere.
- Aurora Navigator offers a single place to view, manage and administer all lottery applications and back-office functions to help Singapore Pools manage its business.
- Data Connector is the plug-and-play platform for fast, efficient data integration and analysis.
- Aurora Anywhere is a secure gateway that allows for external applications to connect to the core lottery system, which creates opportunities for expanded game play.
- Additionally, IGT will provide ongoing maintenance, marketing support and operator training.