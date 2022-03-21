International Game Technology unit inks 6-year pact with Singapore lottery operator

  • International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) said its subsidiary IGT Global Services signed a 6-year contract with Singapore Pools to provide IGT's central lottery system Aurora and its related technologies.
  • Aurora was built to drive lottery innovation and profitability, and will offer reliability for Singapore Pools' high volume of transactions.
  • Along with the new central system, IGT will deploy Aurora Navigator, Data Connector and Aurora Anywhere.
  • Aurora Navigator offers a single place to view, manage and administer all lottery applications and back-office functions to help Singapore Pools manage its business.
  • Data Connector is the plug-and-play platform for fast, efficient data integration and analysis.
  • Aurora Anywhere is a secure gateway that allows for external applications to connect to the core lottery system, which creates opportunities for expanded game play.
  • Additionally, IGT will provide ongoing maintenance, marketing support and operator training.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.