Mar. 21, 2022

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) and AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Allergan unit have reached settlements totaling $107M with Rhode Island's attorney general related to their alleged involvement in the opioid crisis.
  • Reuters reported that the settlement includes one million Naloxone overdose spray and 67,000 bottles of Suboxone pills over a 10-year period.
  • The settlement came as opening arguments were scheduled to begin Monday in a case Rhode Island brought against Teva (TEVA).
  • The Rhode Island attorney general also reached a settlement with the country's big three drug distributors -- AmerisourceBergen (ABC), Cardinal Health (CAH), and McKesson (MCK) -- in January.
  • In February, the three companies formally approved going ahead with a more than $19B settlement with 46 states.
