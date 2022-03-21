Teva, AbbVie unit reach $107M opioid settlement with Rhode Island
Mar. 21, 2022 4:52 PM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV), TEVAMCK, CAH, ABCBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) and AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Allergan unit have reached settlements totaling $107M with Rhode Island's attorney general related to their alleged involvement in the opioid crisis.
- Reuters reported that the settlement includes one million Naloxone overdose spray and 67,000 bottles of Suboxone pills over a 10-year period.
- The settlement came as opening arguments were scheduled to begin Monday in a case Rhode Island brought against Teva (TEVA).
- The Rhode Island attorney general also reached a settlement with the country's big three drug distributors -- AmerisourceBergen (ABC), Cardinal Health (CAH), and McKesson (MCK) -- in January.
- In February, the three companies formally approved going ahead with a more than $19B settlement with 46 states.