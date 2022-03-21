Shell (NYSE:SHEL) says it has applied for environmental licensing with Brazil regulators to build six offshore wind farms with 17 GW of combined capacity.

"With more than 20 years of experience in wind energy worldwide and over 50 years of tradition in offshore projects, Shell intends to combine its expertise on these two fronts with the aim of providing more energy and clean energy to the country," Shell Brazil renewable generation manager Gabriela Oliveira says.

Shell says it expects to begin environmental studies later this year, and it is awaiting the definition of the rest of the regulations that will guide the development of the projects.

Shell's offshore wind activities so far include Scotland, the Netherlands, South Korea and the U.S., where it was successful in the recent New York Bight leasing round.