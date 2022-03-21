Biggest Wall Street banks see revenue drop $4.6B from equity raising drought - FT
Mar. 21, 2022 5:15 PM ETThe Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS), MSC, BAC, JPMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), and Citigroup (C) have pulled in a cumulative $645M from the equity capital market fees so far in 2022, compared with $5.3B they generated in the same period in 2021, the Financial Times reported, citing data from Dealogic.
- From Feb. 17 through March 14, there wasn't one traditional initial public offering in the U.S., the longest dry spell not resulting from a holiday season, Dealogic said. On Tuesday, March 15, small medical cannabis suppler Akanda (AKAN) raised $16M in an IPO. Still, bankers aren't expecting an IPO resurgence for some time.
- Follow-on share sales and convertible bond offerings have also slowed significantly. The reduced new shares being offered are poised to reduce Q1 2022 revenue after last year's boom. With the major stock averages dropping from the start of the year, companies are hesitant to tap the equity markets for new capital, fearing they won't get a good price for their shares.
- While some companies are still considering U.S. IPOs, such as Taiwan crypto platform MaiCoin Group, others have nixed the idea. Last week, Peruvian healthcare provider Auna pulled plans for its U.S. IPO.