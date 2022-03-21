FTC deepens probe into Microsoft-Activision deal with 2nd request
Mar. 21, 2022 5:18 PM ETActivision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI), MSFTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
- The Federal Trade Commission has requested more information from Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) about their proposed deal whereby Microsoft acquires Activision - opening an in-depth antitrust review of the deal.
- That development was disclosed in a proxy filing for the acquisition filed by Activision Blizzard (ATVI).
- Activision Blizzard has set a special meeting to vote on the deal for April 28.
- "On March 3, 2022, Activision Blizzard and Microsoft each received a request for additional information and documentary material ... in connection with the FTC's review of the transaction," the company says.
- That effectively extends the Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period until the 30th day after substantial compliance by the two companies with the request, unless terminated earlier.
- Activision Blizzard and Microsoft says they expect to complete the deal in Microsoft's fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.