Pfizer recalling lots of blood pressure meds over potential cancer-causing impurity

Mar. 21, 2022

  • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has initiated a nationwide recall of certain lots of blood pressure medications Accuretic (quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide) and authorized generic versions from its Greenstone division due to the presence of nitrosamine above the acceptable daily intake level.
  • Nitrosamine impurities are found in water and certain foods and up to a certain level are not worrisome. But if exposes to high levels of them over the long term, may increase the risk of cancer.
  • Wholesalers and distributors with lots on the recall should cease distribution and quarantine the product immediately, Pfizer (PFE) said.
  • In early March, Pfizer (PFE) Canada recalled lots of Accuretic for the same reason.
