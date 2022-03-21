Pfizer recalling lots of blood pressure meds over potential cancer-causing impurity
Mar. 21, 2022 5:21 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has initiated a nationwide recall of certain lots of blood pressure medications Accuretic (quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide) and authorized generic versions from its Greenstone division due to the presence of nitrosamine above the acceptable daily intake level.
- Nitrosamine impurities are found in water and certain foods and up to a certain level are not worrisome. But if exposes to high levels of them over the long term, may increase the risk of cancer.
- Wholesalers and distributors with lots on the recall should cease distribution and quarantine the product immediately, Pfizer (PFE) said.
- In early March, Pfizer (PFE) Canada recalled lots of Accuretic for the same reason.