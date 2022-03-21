Nigeria's central bank leaves policy rate unchanged, while inflation runs above target

Mar. 21, 2022

  • In an effort to boost economic growth, the Central Bank of Nigeria on Monday has decided to keep its benchmark interest rate the same for the ninth consecutive time.
  • While inflation is sticking above the central bank's 9% target, six members of the monetary policy committee who attended Monday's meeting voted to retain the policy rate at 11.5%, according to a release. This compares with headline inflation running at 15.7% Y/Y in February.
  • Three members of the committee supported a 25 basis point increase, while one voted for a half percentage point hike. But “tightening could adversely impact the fragile recovery of output growth and may stiffen the expected investment expansion,” Bloomberg reported, citing Governor Godwin Emefiele in a virtual briefing room.
  • Nigeria-related vehicles include the Global x MSCI Nigreia ETF (NGE) and S&P Nigeria Select Index (SPNISUP).
  • Previously, (Oct. 25, 2021) Nigeria a central bank digital currency.
