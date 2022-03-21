PureCycle Technologies stock gains postmarket on insider buying

  • PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) stock rose 6% postmarket after the firm disclosed that insiders bought 857.1K shares at $7 for ~$6M.
  • Chairman and CEO Michael Otworth bought 142.9K shares in connection with a $250M private placement transaction on Mar. 17, or PIPE offering, by PCT.
  • Otworth now holds 4.4M shares in PCT.
  • Director Jeffrey Fieler bought 714.3K shares as part of the PIPE offering. He now holds ~1.9M shares in PCT.
  • The shares were acquired in the PIPE offering in a combination of 1 PCT share, par value $0.001/share, and 1/2 of a warrant to purchase 1 share, at a combined price of $7.
  • The warrants will expire on the earlier of Mar. 17, 2026 and the date fixed for redemption of the warrants.
  • PCT stock has declined ~15% YTD.
