Oric abandons lead candidate ORIC-101 for prostate cancer, solid tumors
Mar. 21, 2022 5:54 PM ETORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ORIC)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) said it will stop development of ORIC-101, its lead candidate in phase 1 development for metastatic prostate cancer and solid tumors, due to disappointing clinical results.
- The company said an interim analysis of data from two phase 1b trials indicated there was insufficient clinical activity to justify further development.
- ORIC (ORIC) will now focus on three other programs in phase 1: ORIC-533 for multiple myeloma; ORIC-144 in EGFR/HER2 cancers; and ORIC-944 prostate cancer. The company added initial data from all three programs is anticipated in 1H 2023.
- The company said its cash runway is enough to continue operations through 2H 2024.
- ORIC (ORIC) also reported its Q4 2021 earnings after the closing bell.