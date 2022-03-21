Following sharp gains throughout most of last week, investors took a more cautious stance on Monday, sending the major averages modestly lower. E-commerce stocks epitomized the recent trading activity, losing ground during the session after substantial gains in the previous few sessions.

Shopify (SHOP) led the e-commerce retreat, posting a double-digit percentage loss. Chewy (CHWY), Wayfair (W) and Etsy (ETSY) all lost ground as well.

Elsewhere in the market, M&A activity provided a major catalyst on the session. Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) and Alleghany (NYSE:Y) both jumped after separate deals to be acquired. Meanwhile, Nielsen (NLSN) dropped after it rejected a takeover offer.

In other news, ImmunoGen (IMGN) suffered a massive sell-off after revealing clinical trial data for a potential ovarian cancer drug.

Sector In Focus

E-commerce stocks posted notable losses on Monday, reversing some of the gains recorded over the previous few sessions. Investors took a portion of their profits after the battered sector helped lead last week's overall rebound on Wall Street.

Shopify (SHOP) stood at the vanguard of the day's trading in the sector. The stock retreated 12% after rising almost 30% in a four-session rally last week.

Chewy (CHWY) was another notable loser in the group, falling almost 7%. Wayfair (W) dropped 5%, while Etsy (ETSY) declined about 4%.

Standout Gainer

A takeover deal sparked buying in Anaplan (PLAN). Shares of the business planning software maker climbed 28% on news of the $10.7B deal.

The stock popped after private equity firm Thoma Bravo reached an agreement to purchase PLAN for $66 per share in cash. The company will continue to operate under the leadership of CEO Frank Calderoni.

PLAN posted a gain of $14.01, finishing Monday at $64.60. The advance added to gains posted over the previous few days, with the stock jumping to its highest level since November.

Standout Loser

Nielsen (NLSN) declined nearly 7% after it turned down a takeover bid from a private equity consortium.

The company, which tracks viewership for TV and the internet, rejected a $9B bid, valued at $25.40 per share. NLSN said the offer significantly undervalued its prospects.

NLSN plunged in early trading as investors reacted to the news, with the stock down more than 16% at its lowest point of the session. Shares recovered during the morning and the early afternoon, although they remained lower by $1.68 by the close. The stock finished the day at $22.76.

Overall, shares have jumped in the past few days as word of the potential takeover made the rounds on Wall Street. The stock closed at $16.69 on March 7. Even with Monday's dip, the stock remains higher by 36% since that point.

Notable New High

Love from Warren Buffett sent Alleghany (Y) to a new high, as a takeover deal from Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) fueled a rally in shares of the insurance company. The stock climbed nearly 25%.

Under terms of the deal, Berkshire Hathaway will pay $848.02 per share in cash to acquire Y, leading to a total equity value for the transaction of $11.6B. This represents a 29% premium over the stock's average price over the last 30 days.

Y finished the session at $844.60, a rally of $168.57 on the day. With the advance, the stock established a fresh intraday 52-week high of $853.20.

Headed into the deal, Y largely moved sideways for most of 2021 and the first part of 2022, although it slipped to a 52-week low of $585.10 earlier this month.

Notable New Low

ImmunoGen (IMGN) dropped 18% following the release of data related to a developmental ovarian cancer drug. The stock, which also suffered a downgrade from RBC Capital Markets, reached a 52-week low with the decline.

IMGN reported final clinical trial data for its mirvetuximab product in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The company said the trial met its primary endpoint, with a confirmed objective response rate of 32.4%.

However, RBC cut its rating on IMGN to Sector Perform from Outperform. Analyst Kennen MacKay warned that the median progression-free survival results from the trial raise "questions of 'clinical meaningfulness'" and suggest "substantial risk" for the product.

IMGN retreated 96 cents to close the session at $4.30. During the day, the stock reached an intraday 52-week low of $3.83.

The slide took shares below a recent trading range. IMGN had traded above $10 early last February. The stock has fallen about 50% over the past year.

