Southern Copper (SCCO +3.7%) says it is close to finalizing an agreement to end a protest that had caused its Cuajone mine in Peru to suspend operations, pending the ratification of the deal by local community assemblies.

The mine suspended operations on Febuary 28 after four communities shut down water access to the company and blockaded a railroad used to transport copper concentrates.

Cuajone is Southern Copper's second largest mine in Peru and employs more than 5K people.

Southern Copper had said it was prepared to import copper concentrate from as far away as Mexico to keep its refinery going, which would have resulted in higher costs and lower profits for this year.