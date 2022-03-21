Gold Fields (GFI +2.4%) is initiated with a Sell rating at UBS, but shares are higher alongside most gold miners in an apparent safe haven trade with Russia's war on Ukraine still raging.

UBS analysts led by Steve Friedman sees Gold Fields as "the quality play in the South Africa-listed gold space and believe its counter-cyclical investment approach has secured an attractive medium-term environment for the group with near-term earnings momentum remaining positive," but the benefits are now reflected in the stock price.

"Given Gold Fields' recent re-rating, we find the company's average free cash flow yield of 9% over the next five years rather uncompelling in the context of its short-life international assets of ~10 years," the firm writes.

Management's strong track record of resource conversion bodes well for further life extensions, but UBS believes higher capital spending will be required, which will weigh on the miner's medium-term cash generation potential.

Gold futures edge a few cents higher today to settle at $1,929.50/oz, but just two weeks ago gold had climbed well past $2,000/oz to 19-month highs.