Prologis said to make €21B offer for Blackstone's European warehouse portfolio

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) is said to have started a bid to acquire Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) European portfolio of logistics properties for €21 billion.

Prologis made a non-binding offer of a little more than €21bn for Mileway, a portfolio of about 2,000 European warehouses that Blackstone has accumulated over the past six years, according to an FT report. PLD has about six weeks to finalize a bid for the warehouse portfolio.

The report comes after Blackstone (BX) last month announced that existing investors in Mileway, agreed to recapitalize the company for €21B alongside Blackstone's Core+ strategy, and to hold the business for the long term.

BX said at the time though recapitalization remained subject to a “go-shop” process which will commence immediately and will run up to 75 days.

The deal for Prologis, the world's biggest warehouse owner, would be the largest ever private real estate deal, according to the FT report. Prologis has a market cap of $121 billion.

The story was originally reported by React News.

Recall June 2019, Blackstone (BX) agreed to buy a network of U.S. industrial warehouses from Singapore-based GLP for $18.7B, in the largest private real-estate transaction ever.