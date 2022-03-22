The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange reports Q4 results

Mar. 22, 2022 12:44 AM ETThe Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. (TVAVF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange press release (OTC:TVAVF): Q4 profit in the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled NIS 14M, compared to NIS 11M in the corresponding quarter last year, a 25% increase between the quarters.
  • Revenue of NIS 86M (+11% Y/Y).
  • The adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled NIS 30M, compared to NIS 26M in the corresponding quarter last year, a 14% increase between the quarters.
  • The adjusted profit in the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled NIS 14.2M, compared to NIS 11.5M in the corresponding quarter last year, a 24% increase.
