Alibaba raises buyback to $25B to boost slumping stock
Mar. 22, 2022 12:55 AM ETBABABy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Alibaba (BABA) boosted the share buyback to $25B up from $15B to prop up a stock price that has fallen by more than half since the ruling Communist Party tightened control over tech industries by launching regulatory crackdowns.
- The company has paid out $9.2B so far in the buyback announced earlier.
- Alibaba’s U.S.-traded shares have fallen 56%, since the ruling party launched anti-monopoly and data-security crackdowns in 2019.
- Chinese leaders tried last week to stop the stock market slide by promising support for technology companies but gave no details of possible initiatives.
- Shares +4.8% in Hong Kong.
- Source: Press Release