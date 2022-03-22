Alibaba raises buyback to $25B to boost slumping stock

Mar. 22, 2022
  • Alibaba (BABA) boosted the share buyback to $25B up from $15B to prop up a stock price that has fallen by more than half since the ruling Communist Party tightened control over tech industries by launching regulatory crackdowns.
  • The company has paid out $9.2B so far in the buyback announced earlier.
  • Alibaba’s U.S.-traded shares have fallen 56%, since the ruling party launched anti-monopoly and data-security crackdowns in 2019.
  • Chinese leaders tried last week to stop the stock market slide by promising support for technology companies but gave no details of possible initiatives.
  • Shares +4.8% in Hong Kong.
