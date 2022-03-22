FCPT acquires: a smokey bones restaurant property for $4.4M and a fresenius property or $2.7M

Mar. 22, 2022 1:23 AM ETFour Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

marrio31/iStock via Getty Images

  • Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) announced the acquisition of a Smokey Bones restaurant property for $4.4M.
  • The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Illinois and is occupied under a triple net lease to the corporate entity with approximately twelve years of term remaining.
  • The transaction was priced at a 6.3% capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.
  • In a separate deal, it has acquired a Fresenius property for $2.7M, located in a strong medical corridor in Michigan and is corporate operated under a net lease with approximately six years of term remaining.
  • The transaction was priced at a capitalization rate of 7.4% on rent today and a run rate capitalization rate of 6.9% based on forward rent, exclusive of transaction costs.
