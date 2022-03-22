Asia-Pacific stocks higher as Russia-Ukraine jitters keep a lid on gains

Japan +1.41%.

China +0.36%

Hong Kong +0.99%.

Australia +1.00%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones slipped 201.94 points to 34,552.99, S&P 500 fractionally lower at 4,461.18, while Nasdaq shed 0.4% to 13,838.46.

NZ Q1 Westpac Consumer Sentiment 92.1 vs 99.1 last.

Shares of China Eastern Airlines in Hong Kong fell after the carrier’s Boeing 737 passenger jet crashed in southern China on Monday.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Monday pledged tough action on inflation, days after the central bank raised interest rates for the first time in more than three years.

Update on Russian invasion of Ukraine: Zelensky: Meeting with Putin is vital to determine Russia's position on end of war .

Oil prices were higher in the afternoon of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 2.53% to $118.55 per barrel. U.S. crude futures climbed 1.96% to $114.32 per barrel.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.18%; S&P 500 -0.32%; Nasdaq -0.41%.