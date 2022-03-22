S&T Bancorp announces extension of share buyback

Mar. 22, 2022 1:36 AM ETS&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • The board of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) authorized an extension of its $50M share repurchase plan, which was set to expire on March 31, 2022, at its regular meeting held March 21, 2022.
  • The repurchase authorization, which is effective through March 31, 2023, permits S&T to repurchase from time to time up to the previously authorized $50M in aggregate value of shares of S&T's common stock, with $37.4M of capacity remaining as of today, through a combination of open market and privately negotiated repurchases.
  • It expects to fund any repurchases from cash on hand and internally generated funds.
