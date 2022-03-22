Mosaic reports January-February Potash sales $604M vs. $295M Y/Y

Mar. 22, 2022 1:49 AM ETThe Mosaic Company (MOS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) reports its January and February Phosphates revenue of $873M (+37.7% Y/Y); Potash revenue of $604M (+104.8% Y/Y); and Mosaic Fertilizantes revenue of $870M (+66.4% Y/Y).
  • On volumes front, Phosphates sales declined to 999K tonnes from 1,355K tonnes Y/Y; Potash declined to 1,048K tonnes from 1,241K tonnes Y/Y; and Mosaic Fertilizantes declined 1,118K tonnes from 1,429K Y/Y.
  • Rail delays in Canada and central Florida have persisted through the first two months of the year and are expected to continue through the end of the first quarter.
  • In addition, potash shipments are expected to be further impacted by the Canadian Pacific Railway work stoppage.
  • As a result, sales volumes for the first quarter of 2022 are now expected to be at or near the low end of previous guidance ranges for both Potash and Phosphates.
