Mosaic reports January-February Potash sales $604M vs. $295M Y/Y
Mar. 22, 2022 1:49 AM ETThe Mosaic Company (MOS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) reports its January and February Phosphates revenue of $873M (+37.7% Y/Y); Potash revenue of $604M (+104.8% Y/Y); and Mosaic Fertilizantes revenue of $870M (+66.4% Y/Y).
- On volumes front, Phosphates sales declined to 999K tonnes from 1,355K tonnes Y/Y; Potash declined to 1,048K tonnes from 1,241K tonnes Y/Y; and Mosaic Fertilizantes declined 1,118K tonnes from 1,429K Y/Y.
- Rail delays in Canada and central Florida have persisted through the first two months of the year and are expected to continue through the end of the first quarter.
- In addition, potash shipments are expected to be further impacted by the Canadian Pacific Railway work stoppage.
- As a result, sales volumes for the first quarter of 2022 are now expected to be at or near the low end of previous guidance ranges for both Potash and Phosphates.