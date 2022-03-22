BlackBerry and Marelli expand collaboration in China
Mar. 22, 2022 2:32 AM ETBlackBerry Limited (BB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has expanded its collaboration in China with Marelli, following previous technology collaboration announcements focused on Digital Cluster developments in 2016 and 2018.
- Marelli has chosen the BlackBerry QNX® Neutrino® RTOS and BlackBerry QNX® Hypervisor to power their Cockpit Domain Controller, a critical in-vehicle system featuring Infotainment and Digital Cluster functions.
- The two companies aims to accelerate the deployment of integrated Digital Cockpit solutions for the world's leading OEMs.
- The collaboration between the two companies not only marks a significant milestone, but also demonstrates their shared commitment to empower a connected transportation future with secure, safe, and innovative mobility technologies.