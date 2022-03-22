BlackBerry and Marelli expand collaboration in China

Mar. 22, 2022

two people meeting in bubble

We Are/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has expanded its collaboration in China with Marelli, following previous technology collaboration announcements focused on Digital Cluster developments in 2016 and 2018.
  • Marelli has chosen the BlackBerry QNX® Neutrino® RTOS and BlackBerry QNX® Hypervisor to power their Cockpit Domain Controller, a critical in-vehicle system featuring Infotainment and Digital Cluster functions.
  • The two companies aims to accelerate the deployment of integrated Digital Cockpit solutions for the world's leading OEMs.
  • The collaboration between the two companies not only marks a significant milestone, but also demonstrates their shared commitment to empower a connected transportation future with secure, safe, and innovative mobility technologies.
