Bragg’s ORYX Gaming enter milestone partnership with Microgame
Mar. 22, 2022 3:18 AM ETBragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) company to enter one of Europe’s largest and most established online markets after agreeing to distribute content with the country’s leading local operator Microgame.
- Microgame is the leading gaming service provider in Italy, offering a comprehensive and flexible online casino and betting platform which powers many of the country’s premier online casino brands.
- The milestone partnership will see Bragg expand content distribution to Europe’s second largest online market.
- Pursuant to the partnership, Egyptian Magic, the debut title from Bragg’s recently launched Atomic Slot Lab studio, will feature in the selection of games made available to local players.
- Initial exclusive content titles will include Respins of Amun-Re, Golden Nights and Royal Seven, as well as other player favourites.
- Bragg’s expansion to Italy follows its recent launches in several key territories including the UK, Netherlands, Greece, Czech Republic, Germany and Switzerland.