Bragg’s ORYX Gaming enter milestone partnership with Microgame

Mar. 22, 2022 3:18 AM ETBragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Online casino gambling concept with smartphone

Hendra Su/iStock via Getty Images

  • ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) company to enter one of Europe’s largest and most established online markets after agreeing to distribute content with the country’s leading local operator Microgame.
  • Microgame is the leading gaming service provider in Italy, offering a comprehensive and flexible online casino and betting platform which powers many of the country’s premier online casino brands.
  • The milestone partnership will see Bragg expand content distribution to Europe’s second largest online market.
  • Pursuant to the partnership, Egyptian Magic, the debut title from Bragg’s recently launched Atomic Slot Lab studio, will feature in the selection of games made available to local players.
  • Initial exclusive content titles will include Respins of Amun-Re, Golden Nights and Royal Seven, as well as other player favourites.
  • Bragg’s expansion to Italy follows its recent launches in several key territories including the UK, Netherlands, Greece, Czech Republic, Germany and Switzerland.
