Locating parts of the aircraft wreckage, investigators are working to recover the so-called black boxes of China Eastern (NYSE:CEA) Flight MU5735, which crashed yesterday in a mountainous area near the city of Wuzhou with 132 people on board. The aircraft was a Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737-800 Next Generation, often called the 737NG, which preceded the 737-MAX involved in the two high-profile crashes in 2018/19 that led to the global grounding of the entire MAX fleet. According to aviation consultancy Cirium, the 737NG is known as one of the safest jetliners in the world, with 11 fatal accidents out of more than 7,000 planes delivered since 1997. Why don't airlines live-stream black box data?

Snapshot: A reported video of the crash, posted by Chinese media outlet The Paper, shows an aircraft that was intact on its way down, but too far away to display markings that would identify it as a China Eastern plane. However, radar tracking shows the aircraft descending steeply on an almost vertical trajectory, which would match the video, with the plane disappearing from the flight tracker at 2:22 p.m. local time. Following a 45 second plunge from the skies, the plane actually went up from 7,425 feet up to 8,600 feet in about 10 seconds, but resumed its dive immediately thereafter. The entire incident lasted a minute and 35 seconds, with the plane dropping over 500 feet per second.

The crash is China's first commercial plane disaster in over a decade, and a standout for a country that has a strong record when it comes to aviation safety. As a result, Cowen analysts feel it seems less likely, although not impossible, that the cause would be a manufacturing or design issue. The plane was seven years old and has been in commercial service since 2015, meaning maintenance problems, pilot error or sabotage would likely be the cause of the crash. Morgan Stanley says grounding risk to earnings is not significant.

It's (really) bad timing: The 737 NG crash comes as Boeing seeks to restart 737 MAX deliveries into China following a three-year halt. "A significant delay would likely affect 2022 deliveries and cash flow, as well as production plans, with implications for suppliers like Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)," said J.P. Morgan analyst Seth Seifma. Spirit assembles nearly 70% of 737 MAX frame, and shares of the first-tier aerostructure manufacturer slipped 3.5% on Monday (Boeing fell by the same amount).