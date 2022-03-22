ArcelorMittal enters strategic renewable energy partnership with Greenko Group

Mar. 22, 2022 3:59 AM ETArcelorMittal S.A. (MT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has established a strategic partnership with Greenko Group, India’s leading energy transition company, to work together to construct 975 MW of nominal solar and wind capacity.
  • The $0.6B project will combine solar and wind power and be supported by Greenko’s hydro pumped storage project, which helps to overcome the intermittent nature of wind and solar power generation.
  • The project will be owned and funded by ArcelorMittal.
  • Project commissioning is expected by mid-2024.
  • Utilising Greenko’s hydro pump storage project, 250 MW of uninterrupted renewable power will be supplied annually to ArcelorMittal’s JV company in India, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) under 25-year off-take, reducing AM/NS India’s carbon emissions by 1.5M tonnes p.a.
