European markets muted as Ukraine war, inflation weigh on sentiment

London +0.30%.

Germany +0.31%.

France +0.15%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 nudged 0.2% higher in early trade, with banks adding to lead gains while health care stocks fell.

Comin up in the session: Eurozone January current account balance at 0900 GMT; Eurozone January construction output at 1000 GMT and UK March CBI trends total orders, selling prices at 1100 GMT.

On Monday, Ukraine refused to surrender the port city of Mariupol to Russian forces following an ultimatum from Moscow.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than one basis point to 2.34%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than five basis point to 0.5%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than two basis point to 1.66%.

European futures mostly higher. FTSE +0.19%; CAC -1.08%; DAX +0.45% and EURO STOXX +0.45%.