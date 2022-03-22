Rakuten Europe Bank team up with Temenos to take banking to the cloud
Mar. 22, 2022 4:35 AM ETTemenos AG (TMSNY), TMNSFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Temenos (OTCPK:TMSNY) announced that Rakuten Europe Bank – part of the Rakuten group has partnered with Temenos to deliver banking services including Rakuten Pay on the Temenos Banking Cloud.
- Powered by Temenos open platform, Rakuten Europe Bank will accelerate its growth across Europe.
- Rakuten Europe Bank adopts Temenos open platform for composable banking to enhance its member experience, speed the development of new payment products and enter new markets.
- Temenos Banking Cloud provides a resilient, secure and fully compliant service to power Rakuten Europe Bank in Luxembourg, one of the most tightly regulated banking markets in Europe.
- The implementation for Rakuten Europe Bank will include pre-composed Temenos Banking Services for Payments and Accounts.