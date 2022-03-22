Rakuten Europe Bank team up with Temenos to take banking to the cloud

Mar. 22, 2022 4:35 AM ETTemenos AG (TMSNY), TMNSFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Temenos (OTCPK:TMSNY) announced that Rakuten Europe Bank – part of the Rakuten group has partnered with Temenos to deliver banking services including Rakuten Pay on the Temenos Banking Cloud.
  • Powered by Temenos open platform, Rakuten Europe Bank will accelerate its growth across Europe.
  • Rakuten Europe Bank adopts Temenos open platform for composable banking to enhance its member experience, speed the development of new payment products and enter new markets.
  • Temenos Banking Cloud provides a resilient, secure and fully compliant service to power Rakuten Europe Bank in Luxembourg, one of the most tightly regulated banking markets in Europe.
  • The implementation for Rakuten Europe Bank will include pre-composed Temenos Banking Services for Payments and Accounts.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.